Pakistan Refinery announces shutdown starting August 17

KARACHI – Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has officially announced a planned 15-day regeneration shutdown owing to maintenance purposes.

The company formally notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regarding the decision.

According to the letter submitted to PSX, the shutdown will commence on August 17, 2025, and is expected to continue for approximately two weeks. During this period, all production activities at the refinery will remain suspended.

The company stated that the temporary shutdown is essential for routine technical maintenance and plant upkeep, which is critical for ensuring safe and efficient operations in the long term.

Industry experts suggest that while the shutdown is scheduled and necessary, it may cause a partial disruption in the supply chain of oil and related petroleum products in the short term.

PRL is among the key players in Pakistan’s refining sector, and any halt in its output — even temporarily — is closely monitored by both market stakeholders and regulatory bodies.