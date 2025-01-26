Mohsin Naqvi rejects claims of attending anti-China event in US

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday rejected claims of attending any anti-China event in the United States, terming there as malicious propaganda.

Indian and local media have reported that the interior minister attended a lobbying group’s event in the US involved in the campaign against the Chinese Communist Party. The reports also made rounds on social media.

Talking to the newsmen in Houston, he denied claims of attending an event against China. He clarified that his attending a youth event was misinterpreted and blown out of proportion, saying baseless rumours would not distract him from fulfilling his professional responsibilities.

Mohsin Naqvi said that certain elements were instigating the US Congress against Pakistan. He urged opponents not to harm the country merely for political gains.

Referring to the purpose of his visit to the US, he said that it was aimed at meeting US politicians to devise a strategy against terrorism. He termed his meetings productive, saying fighting terrorism was a collective cause and it was not just an issue for Pakistan.

He said that the government was committed to fighting against those who take up arms against Pakistan.

During his stay in the US, Naqvi attended various events. He also met Senators and Congressmen including Thomas Richard Suozzi, Jack Bergman, Joe Wilson, Rob Bresnahan, Henry Cuellar, and Maxine Waters.