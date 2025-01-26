AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Mohsin Naqvi rejects claims of attending anti-China event in US

Ptis Behavior Source Of Embarrassment For Country Mohsin Naqvi
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday rejected claims of attending any anti-China event in the United States, terming there as malicious propaganda.

Indian and local media have reported that the interior minister attended a lobbying group’s event in the US involved in the campaign against the Chinese Communist Party. The reports also made rounds on social media.

Talking to the newsmen in Houston, he denied claims of attending an event against China. He clarified that his attending a youth event was misinterpreted and blown out of proportion, saying baseless rumours would not distract him from fulfilling his professional responsibilities.

Mohsin Naqvi said that certain elements were instigating the US Congress against Pakistan. He urged opponents not to harm the country merely for political gains.

Referring to the purpose of his visit to the US, he said that it was aimed at meeting US politicians to devise a strategy against terrorism. He termed his meetings productive, saying fighting terrorism was a collective cause and it was not just an issue for Pakistan.

He said that the government was committed to fighting against those who take up arms against Pakistan.

During his stay in the US, Naqvi attended various events. He also met Senators and Congressmen including Thomas Richard Suozzi, Jack Bergman, Joe Wilson, Rob Bresnahan, Henry Cuellar, and Maxine Waters.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; dry cold persists

  • Pakistan

Tajik envoy Sharifzoda calls for further enhancing trade, tourism with Pakistan for greater good of both nations

  • Top News

Opponents are afraid of development in Punjab: Azma

  • Top News

Gohar: PTI can’t sit with govt for mere photo sessions

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer