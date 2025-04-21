NAP combat against terrorists

WHEN, in 1979, the Soviet forces directly attacked Afghanistan, a freedom movement erupted.

General Zia-ul-Haq opened Pakistan’s doors to the helpless Afghan refugees.

Afghans began arriving in Pakistan in large numbers, seeking refuge.

Pakistan became a safe haven for those fighting against the Soviets.

Once again, in 2001, when the United States, along with its allies, invaded Afghanistan, after clashing with the mountains for 20 years, they too left in failure in 2021.

The Taliban had liberated their homeland.

During the Afghan Jihad, Engineer Gulbuddin Hekmatyar gained global fame due to his militant qualities.

In an interview, he stated that the Muslims of Central Asia were better than us Afghans because they struggled more against communist dominance.

However, they did not have Pakistan, nor any safe havens, which led to the failure of their struggle, and they were absorbed into the communist empire.

Now, when the allied forces have left Afghanistan, we had hoped that our northwestern borders would become secure.

But this did not happen.

Our hopes were dashed, and instead, Pakistan, which had eradicated terrorism under Operation Zarb-e-Azb, once again became engulfed in terrorism.

Today, Pakistan is a victim of terrorism, with its roots linked to Afghanistan.

Whether it’s the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, the Majeed Brigade, ISIS, or the Khorasani group, all are attacking Pakistan, and the presence of these 20 terrorist groups in Afghanistan is a proven fact.

Meanwhile, India has initiated a proxy war against Pakistan in Afghanistan.

Afghans residing inside Pakistan are facilitating this war.

To stop this storm of terrorism coming from across the border, all the forces of the country must unite; otherwise, this storm of oppression and corruption could shake the foundations of the nation.

This is a war being fought for foreign investments, instructions, and interests, with the sole aim of ensuring Pakistan’s defeat and disintegration.

It is necessary not only to closely monitor the borders but also to deal firmly with their facilitators inside Pakistan.

The continuous acts of terrorism clearly indicate that the country is in a state of war.

Various groups of terrorists, with differing ideologies and goals, who are easily described as Khawarij in Pakistan, are targeting the personnel of institutions that provide security and protect the public.

The clear objective is that if, the institutions that provide security to the public weaken and the people are pushed to a state of helplessness, it will become easier to create chaos and disorder in the country.

At such a point, Pakistan’s economic difficulties will increase, and the country may face grave challenges.

It is commendable and praiseworthy that our brave and proud armed forces and security institutions are fully engaged in combat against the terrorists.

The public is ready to make any sacrifice alongside their armed forces and has complete faith in their capability to easily send these miscreants to hell, restoring peace and tranquillity in the homeland.

The people will be able to continue their daily lives peacefully once again.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Faisalabad. ([email protected])