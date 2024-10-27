AGL37.83▼ -1.16 (-0.03%)AIRLINK134.02▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)BOP5.53▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.83▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL7.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DFML44.01▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC87.03▲ 1.59 (0.02%)FCCL33.99▲ 2.53 (0.08%)FFBL64.15▲ 2.55 (0.04%)FFL10.01▲ 0.78 (0.08%)HUBC104.61▼ -4.25 (-0.04%)HUMNL14.03▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.58▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM7.69▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)NBP67.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC175.6▲ 0.28 (0.00%)PAEL24.97▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.91▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL136.17▲ 2.8 (0.02%)PRL23.74▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC16.26▼ -0.5 (-0.03%)SEARL65.72▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)TELE7.1▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.35▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)TPLP7.52▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET14.37▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG48.11▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)UNITY25.31▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

Mohammad Rizwan appointed Pakistan’s white-ball captain

LAHORE – Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as skipper of Pakistan’s ODIs and T20Is teams.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that batting allrounder Salman Ali Agha will be the vice-captain of the Pakistan team in the white-ball format.

The first assignment of Mohammad Rizwan as captain will be to lead Green shirts in ODIs, and T20Is series in Australia. He will also lead Pakistan in ODIs against Zimbabwe.

As Rizwan will not be a part of the side for T20Is in Zimbabwe, his deputy Salman Ali Agha will assume the role of a captain.

Staff Report

