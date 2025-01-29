A multi-pronged mischievous propaganda campaign is underway in an attempt to dent the otherwise rock-solid relationship between Pakistan and its trusted friend China. Involvement of Indian lobbies in such propaganda is understandable but strangely enough some local circles, knowingly or unknowingly, are becoming tools to spread fake news to create misunderstanding between the two countries, may be as part of their own political agenda.

It is in this backdrop that the Foreign Office, on Monday, rubbished reports that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his recent visit to the United States, allegedly participated in an anti-China event terming it baseless and malicious fabrication. In a statement, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the foundational principle of the One-China Policy adding that the commitment “is a consistent cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and remains unchanged” and emphasized that China was Pakistan’s all-weather strategic partner. Earlier, the Interior Minister himself had vehemently denied reports, spread by the Indian media and lobbies, about his participation in a lobbying group’s event which was involved in campaigning against China’s ruling Chinese Communist Party.

The interior minister also accused certain elements of instigating the US Congress against Pakistan, urging political opponents not to harm the country for political gains. He also highlighted that the purpose of his visit was to meet American politicians to devise an effective plan against terrorism. In fact, no cabinet member or senior official can ever deviate from the official policy vis-à-vis China and its interests, which is crystal clear as Pakistan has all along been supporting the causes of China as per aspirations of the people of Pakistan. However, this propaganda campaign should be seen in the overall context of the conspiracies being hatched by anti-Pakistan lobbies to undermine highly beneficial mutual cooperation between the two countries, especially the epoch-making China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is helping Pakistan accelerate the pace of socio-economic progress and development. As part of the malicious propaganda, it is also alleged by these lobbies that the real objective behind the CPEC was to have Chinese military assets and troops on Pakistan soil to advance geo-strategic interests of Beijing, an allegation firmly rejected by Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who is closely associated with all processes and issues linked to the CPEC. Similarly, propaganda is targeted towards cooperation between the two countries in peaceful uses of nuclear technology. Given the deep rooted trust and mutual understanding, we are sure, all such conspiracies will be foiled and the Sino-Pak cooperative relationship will continue to grow with the passage of time.