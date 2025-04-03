Peace for Balochistan

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in conversation with PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif, reaffirmed his commitment to restoring peace in Balochistan, underscoring the government’s focus on this crucial region for national stability and development.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province in terms of area, is home to significant natural resources, yet it has remained mired in unrest and security challenges for decades.

The Prime Minister’s firm stance on ensuring peace in the province is not only a matter of national security but also a necessary step toward harnessing the province’s untapped potential for the country’s economic growth.

The significance of this statement cannot be overstated.

Without addressing the underlying grievances of the Baloch people and restoring peace, the province’s vast natural resources cannot be fully utilized.

Most recently Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had also expressed the resolve to come forward and play his role for peace in the province.

This clearly indicates the government understands the necessity of a multi-pronged approach: tackling both the security situation and the political dimensions.

To achieve lasting peace, it is imperative that a dialogue is initiated with all stakeholders, including political leaders, tribal elders and representatives of the Baloch people.

This dialogue should be aimed at creating a comprehensive package that addresses the economic, political and social needs of the province.

In addition it is equally important to deal with external factors that exacerbate the unrest in Balochistan.

There is ample evidence pointing to the involvement of foreign elements, particularly India, in stoking instability in the province.

This interference is well documented, with Pakistan having already submitted dossiers to the United Nations detailing India’s role in fostering unrest.

It is crucial that Pakistan continues to expose these elements at the international level to garner global support in curbing such interference.

The international community must hold India accountable for its actions and prevent it from continuing its destabilizing activities in Balochistan.

While the government must take firm action against anti-state elements in Balochistan, it is equally important to strike a balance between security and reconciliation.

Security operations alone will not bring lasting peace to the province; a sustained and inclusive political process is key to addressing the problems.

This approach will not only lead to peace and stability in Balochistan but will also promote national unity and cohesion.