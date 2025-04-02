Pak-BD ties on positive path

THE telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Professor Dr.

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser to the Government of Bangladesh, highlights the mutual desire to build a strong and constructive relationship between the two countries.

While Eidul-Fitr provided the occasion, the discussion went beyond warm greetings, emphasizing the shared ambition of both leaders to further strengthen bilateral ties, which have recently improved after a period of strain.

Under the leadership of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh remained largely aligned with India, leaving Pakistan at a considerable distance.

This distance between the two nations was not just political, but also affected the overall relationship at the people-to-people level.

However, following the events that led to Hasina’s ouster and her subsequent departure to India, there has been a noticeable thaw in diplomatic relations.

The recent interactions between the two sides clearly demonstrate that they are eager to leave behind the cold past and build a more constructive future.

Indeed, Pakistan and Bangladesh have significant potential to cooperate in numerous areas—trade, culture, travel and even educational exchange.

These are sectors where both nations can benefit from a more open and collaborative relationship.

In fact, the love and affection that the peoples of both countries have for each other cannot be understated.

Shared histories, cultural ties and mutual respect all provide a strong foundation upon which to build a robust and lasting relationship.

At the heart of the recent engagement is the realization that sustained cooperation between the two countries requires consistent efforts at the highest levels.

Prime Minister Sharif’s invitation to Bangladesh’s cultural delegation, including the legendary Runa Laila, is a testament to the importance of cultural diplomacy.

People-to-people exchanges, which are often the most effective form of diplomatic engagement, should continue to grow, as they foster deeper understanding and solidarity.

Equally important is the proposal to revive institutional mechanisms.

This is an essential step to ensure that the relationship is not only based on goodwill but also on structured and regular interaction at various levels.

Engagement at the top level must continue to provide direction and facilitate progress on key issues.