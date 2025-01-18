Minister for tapping underutilized aquaculture potential to boost fishery

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, highlighted Pakistan’s vast yet underutilized aquaculture potential during the National Workshop on the Promotion of Aquaculture in Pakistan held on Friday.

He expressed concern over the slow progress in leveraging the country’s 1,100 km coastline and an extensive Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 240,000 km², which hold immense potential for economic development, said a press release.

Speaking at the workshop, the minister stated that Pakistan has significant resources yet lags behind in their optimal utilization. He emphasized that the world is advancing rapidly, and it is essential to focus on aquaculture as a vital sector for growth.

He pointed out various challenges hindering the sector, such as regulatory hurdles, outdated practices, and limited technological advancements.

Stressing the urgent need to comply with international hygiene and safety standards, he noted that countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the US have raised concerns about the hygiene standards of Pakistan’s seafood exports. Addressing these issues is crucial to accessing global markets.

The minister urged ending the use of prohibited gujja nets by Sindh fishermen, which harm juvenile marine life and attract international criticism.

He called for streamlining regulations to attract foreign investment in aquaculture and encouraged the youth to prioritize entrepreneurship over reliance on government jobs.

The workshop brought together fish hatchery operators, farmers, feed millers, NGOs, and government organizations to discuss modernizing aquaculture and boosting seafood exports. It was highlighted that the fisheries sector, contributing 0.31% to Pakistan’s GDP, plays a crucial role in food security and livelihoods for coastal communities. During FY2024 (July-April), total fish production reached 720,900 metric tons, with 410,900 metric tons from marine fisheries. Pakistan’s seafood exports, destined for the Middle East, EU, US, and Southeast Asia, underline the growing global demand.

He announced ongoing discussions with Saudi investors and US representatives to enhance trade and investment in aquaculture.

He emphasized the importance of creating a sustainable, internationally compliant aquaculture sector that ensures food security, generates livelihoods, and boosts exports. Noting Pakistan’s meager 0.5% share in global trade, he questioned why the country lags despite its vast sea resources.

He also offered incentives, such as providing affordable plots in Korangi for establishing fish processing plants, to promote the sector.

The workshop concluded with a strong call for all stakeholders to work together to transform Pakistan’s aquaculture sector into a globally competitive industry.—APP