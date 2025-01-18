Al-Qadir University now under my control: Maryam

Unveils plans to award scholarships, laptops to AQU students

After the conviction of ex-premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust University case, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that the varsity “is now under my control” and scholarships would also be given to its students.

“[Accountability] court has handed over control of the varsity to the government following the verdict of the £190 million case,” said Maryam addressing an event of Honhaar Scholarship Programme at the University of Okara.

She said that “theft has been proven in the Al-Qadir Trust case as its verdict came in today. “Imran Khan is the first [former] prime minister who has been caught red-handed while committing corruption,” added CM Maryam.

The chief minister said that she saw a video of some students who had invited her to visit them. “Students will get religious and conventional education at the varsity and I will also award scholarships and laptops to them,” she added.

“I want to hand over scholarships to our children, not petrol bombs. Those children who have been given petrol bombs are now in jail. They were encouraged to attack police and blindly believe whatever content they atch on social media.”

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N top leader said that the country needs unity and peace, not hatred and chaos.

She asked students to become the strength of the province’s progress. “Your energy is what I need because you all are my core strength. To bring development to this province, I rely on your dedication,” CM

Maryam added.

CM Maryam said, “My father [Nawaz Sharif] has served the country for 45 years, but still he was falsely accused of plundering.” “Today, the person who used to label the others as the thieves himself has proved guilty of taking bribery,” she maintained.

Maryam said that after the fitna (chaos) is subsided, our country is back on the path to progress and prosperity.

Maryam Nawaz said that “He (Imran Khan) was calling others thieves but after all he himself was proved to be a professional thief.”

She asked who allowed them to burn the uniform of our brave soldiers and opened fire on them. They (PTI) taught lessons to our youngsters that whatever is being posted on social media is true, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that it is easy for her to ask the young generation to pick up sticks equipped with nails. She said that he (PTI founder) will not succeed in getting peace after diverting the attention of our youngsters.

Maryam Nawz said that those children who got training of throwing petrol bombs are now languishing in jail.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan needs unity instead of anarchy. Unity is the need of the hour, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that the university would now be part of the government’s initiatives, with a focus on providing scholarships to deserving students.

“The country needs unity, not hatred; it requires peace, not unrest,” she said, reflecting on the current political climate. She also criticised the previous leadership for fueling violence and unrest, stating, “Youngsters were encouraged to attack police forces and blindly believe everything they saw on social media.”

Maryam also highlighted the political persecution her family has faced. “I was punished for standing by my father,” she said.

Reflecting on her own time in jail, Maryam Nawaz noted that, unlike the current situation for Imran Khan, she and her father had faced difficult conditions. “When I was imprisoned, I had cameras installed in my cell, and I

was only provided with one meal a day. It’s good that my weight has reduced,” she remarked.