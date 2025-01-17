Minimum bank statement for Italy study visa from Pakistan [Jan 2025]

Italy is considered one of the budget-friendly study destinations in Europe with top-notch universities and other education institutions.

The European country has impacted global culture with impressive blend of art, architecture, cuisine, and music. Besides receiving world-class education, the students can explore the Italian culture and landscapes.

As per rules, non-EU citizens, including Pakistani nationals, are required to apply for a student visa at the competent Italian Consulate in their country of residence.

The applicants need to meet the following requirements while applying for the study visa of Italy:

Entry visa application form.

Recent passport-size photograph.

Passport valid for at least three months after visa.

Enrollment or pre-enrollment in a University course.

Proof of Accommodation in Italy.

Proof funds for stay in Italy.

Medical insurance

Proof of the availability of the financial means needed for repatriation.

Proof of adequate knowledge of Italian or English according to the language of the program.

Bank Statement for Italy Study Visa

One of the key requirements is to prove that the applicant has adequate funds for his/her stay in Italy during the study period.

The availability of funds can be proven through bank statement of the applicant as it shows he/she can bear the expense for stay in Italy.

Reports said the applicant is required to have at least €467.65 per month for the academic year, a total of € 6,079.45 per year.

It means if you have opted for a two-year course, you will be required to have 12,158 euros in the bank account.

As of January 17, one euro is equal to Rs287.75.