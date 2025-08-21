Minimum bank balance update for Italy schengen visa from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani citizens intending to travel to Italy as a tourist are required to obtain short-term schengen visa that allows them to stay for up to 90 days in the European country.

To get the visa, the applicant need to complete the online application, provide required documents such as bank statement, pay the fee and scheduled an appointment at the authorized visa centre.

The applicant will attend his/her appointment, submit biometrics and documents.

Major Documents Required for Italy Schengen Visa

A valid Pakistani passport.

Passport-sized photographs meeting official criteria

Proof of financial means to cover your expenses during the visit such bank statements or sponsorship letters

Proof of accommodation (hotel bookings, rental agreements.)

Round-trip flight ticket

Travel medical insurance with a minimum coverage of €30,000, valid for the Schengen area.

Bank Statement for Ital Visa

The proof of financial means is considered a key document when an individual applies for the visa as poor evidence can cause rejection.

The stipulated amount is a minimum of 30-40 Euros per day for the duration of the stay, in addition to proof of accommodation arrangements.

For instance, applicants planning to stay for the period of 60 days in Italy, they are required to demonstrate a minimum balance of 900-1,200 Euros in their bank account to cover their expenses during their visit.

For the period of two months, they need to show the proof of possessing 1,800-2,400 Euros.

As of August 21, 2025, one Euro can be exchanged for Rs331 in open market of Pakistan. Therefore, the Pakistani applicants will need to demonstrate Rs600,000-Rs800,000 in their bank account while applying for the Italy schengen visa.