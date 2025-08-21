Actress Hina Bayat slams Sindh govt over post-rain crisis in Karachi

KARACHI – Veteran Pakistani actress Hina Bayat has strongly criticized the government for its handling of the situation in Karachi following recent heavy rains, saying decades of neglect and incompetence have left the city in ruins.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Bayat expressed outrage at the state of the city, remarking: “One rain has proved that disasters don’t only come from the skies — some people become the cause of them. These insensitive and incompetent rulers have governed Karachi for decades, forgetting that their role is to serve the people.”

She accused authorities of failing to build proper roads and drainage systems in the country’s highest tax-paying city, saying Karachi residents were surrounded by water that was not fit for drinking because the tanker mafia controlled its supply.

“This corrupt system removes street vendors but allows illegal buildings, blocks drains and sewers, and then shows sympathy after the rains are over. Mr. Mayor, this sympathy is of no use,” she said.

Turning her criticism toward Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Bayat said, “Governor Sahib, you came out wearing a Gucci cap — it was like rubbing salt on our wounds. You should have acted before the rains, not staged sympathy afterwards. The rains did not harm you, so you sit comfortably while the people suffer.”

Demanding accountability, she added that Karachi had been left to suffer like the rest of Sindh: “We live with hunger, poverty, pain and misery, but are expected to remain silent. The time for accountability has come. Enough is enough.”