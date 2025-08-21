China, Pakistan vow to expand strategic partnership, CPEC cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Pakistan, calling the country a “trusted ally” and pledging deeper cooperation in counterterrorism and economic development.

FM Wang Yi said Pakistan and China enjoy “friendly and brotherly relations,” and the bond of trust between the two nations continues to grow. He expressed anticipation for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Beijing.

He was addressing a joint press conference alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Thursday.

“Pakistan and China’s strategic partnership is becoming stronger, and our relations are reaching new heights,” Wang noted, adding that both sides held detailed discussions on CPEC Phase-II, bilateral ties, and regional peace. “We will expand cooperation in counterterrorism and work together for regional stability,” he stressed.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar welcomed the Chinese foreign minister, describing his visit as a reaffirmation of strong bilateral ties. He said both sides held “useful and comprehensive” talks, covering all aspects of the Pakistan-China relationship, including CPEC.

“There is complete consensus on major issues. We are determined to work together for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. We are also committed to expanding cooperation under CPEC Phase-II and enhancing people-to-people linkages,” Dar said.

The two leaders co-chaired the sixth round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, where both countries reviewed regional and global issues. The Chinese foreign minister emphasized that promoting high-quality development of CPEC remained a priority for Beijing.

FM Wang Yi was received by Ishaq Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier in the day, where he was accorded a warm welcome.