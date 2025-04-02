Minahil Malik leaked videos go viral online, causing outrage

KARACHI – Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik once again remains at centre of controversy after her alleged private videos surfaced online, further deepening the leaks saga.

The leaks come months after last year’s scandal when obscene videos of Minahil Malik surfaced online. The latest leaks spread like wildfire on social sites, raising concerns about digital privacy, online ethics, and the security of personal content in Pakistan.

The recent leaks of Minahil Malik come during Eid celebrations, overshadowing her recent return to social media after she performed Umrah. The internet celebrity continued online activity to engage with her followers, but new leaks further dented her identity as social media influencer in Muslim majority country.

Minahil Malik Video Leaks

The recent leaks garnered strong reactions from social media users, with many calling it another cheap stunt while some supported social media star over the alleged violation of privacy.

Minahil fans and supporters also highlight urgent need for stronger digital security laws, while others question whether the leaks were deliberate attempts to get under the limelight.

Minahil Malik

In October last year, the TikTok star faced similar dilemma when her lewd videos with alleged partner sparked huge controversy. As the situation unfolds, there are growing demands for authorities to take action against those responsible for the unauthorized distribution of private content.

Who Leaked Minahil Malik Videos?

So far, no social media celebrity or account claimed leaking original videos but it started from WhatsApp groups and Telegram and later shared on other portals.

Minahil Calls Leaked Videos ‘Fake’

Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik has dismissed an alleged private video circulating online, calling it fake and an attempt to defame her. In a video statement, she expressed the mental distress caused to her and her family and revealed that she has filed a complaint with the FIA, vowing legal action against those responsible.

Social media pages and YouTubers further amplified the issue by sharing the clip. The incident has reignited debates on digital privacy, cyber harassment, and ethical responsibilities in online spaces.

Who is Minahil Malik?

Minahil is a social media influencer and model who has gained millions of followers on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Known for her bold persona and engaging content, she has built a strong online presence.

She grew up in a culturally rich environment and has graduation degree, though specific details about her education journey remain undisclosed. Over time, she transitioned from traditional education into digital content creation, where she found fame.

She became popular through TikTok, where her engaging videos attracted a massive audience. She later expanded her influence to Instagram and Facebook, amassing a loyal fan base.

Minahil Malik Social Media

Minahil has been linked to various social media figures, including Haris Ali, with whom she was reportedly in a relationship before they separated. She was also rumored to be involved with TikToker SK.