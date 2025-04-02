Islamabad, Pakistan weather, rains, gusty winds likely

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over western parts of Pakistan and will affect upper parts during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are likely in the twin cities and at isolated places in the Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, mainly hot and dry weather is likely in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Thursday and 31°C and 33°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C on Thursday and 29°C and 31°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Chhor, Nawabshah, Tando Jam and Turbat remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. Maximum temperature in Hyderabad, Mithi, Lasbela, Padidan, Rohri, Sakrand and Thatta was recorded at 41°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 16 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 09 per cent.