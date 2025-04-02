Hottest day in Karachi as Sindh continues to sizzle

KARACHI – Sindh continued to sizzle with mercury rising as high as 42°C in Tando Jam and Nawab Shah.

In Karachi, the temperature jumped to 39°C, making Wednesday the hottest day of the current summer.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over western parts of Pakistan and will affect upper parts during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is predicted in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C on Thursday and Friday, and 39°C and 41°C on Saturday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 39°C and 41°C on Thursday and Friday, and 40°C and 42°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed in the port city and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Chhor, Nawabshah and Tando Jam remained the hottest places in Sindh, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. Maximum temperature in Hyderabad, Mithi, Padidan, Rohri, and Thatta was recorded at 41°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 33 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 19 per cent.