Mickey Arthur says Babar, Rizwan not fit for T20 format

LAHORE – Former Pakistan cricket team director and head coach Mickey Arthur has said that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are not suitable for the T20 format, despite being top-quality players.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Arthur remarked that both cricketers have proven their abilities in international cricket but argued that the dynamics of T20 cricket have changed, requiring a more aggressive and fast-paced approach.

“Babar and Rizwan are very good players, but the game has moved on. They are not the right fit for T20 cricket anymore,” he stated.

The former head coach also praised Pakistan’s current coach Mike Hesson while appreciating his vision and planning.

Arthur added that Hesson alongside Salman Ali Agha is determined to implement a clear strategy for the national side.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced the national squad for the Asia Cup T20, in which both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were left out. Their exclusion has sparked debate among the cricket fans and experts regarding the future composition of the T20 team.