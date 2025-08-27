Sindh Free Electric Pink Scooty scheme for women; check eligibility, other details here

KARACHI – Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the launch of the Free Electric Pink Scooty Scheme aimed at facilitating women and promoting eco-friendly transport in the province.

Age criteria

Sharjeel Memon said the initiative was designed to reduce environmental pollution and would be available to women aged between 20 and 45 years.

Driving Licence

“Eligible women will be given 60 days to obtain a valid driving licence to qualify for the scheme,” said the minister while talking to the reporters in Karachi on Wednesday.

Quota for women from minority communities

He added that 20 percent quota has been reserved for women from minority communities. “We initially received 10,000 applications, out of which 150 candidates already had driving licences while the remaining applied for learner’s licences,” Memon said.

The minister further informed that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) partnered with the Sindh government for the project.

KMC, he said, would provide training to women in riding scooters, assist them in obtaining licences, and support with licence fees. He clarified that the scooters provided under the scheme are non-transferable and cannot be sold.

Memon highlighted the other ongoing projects, saying that work is underway on two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects in Sindh. Despite the challenges in the Red Line project, construction is progressing rapidly, and by September, more electric buses and double-decker buses will be introduced in the province, he added.