BCCI loses $44m Dream11 sponsorship deal after India bans real money gaming  

NEW DELHI – The Indian government’s new Online Gaming Bill 2025 has dealt a major blow to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), forcing it to terminate a lucrative sponsorship agreement worth INR358 crore (US$44 million) with fantasy sports platform Dream11.

Under the new law, “real money games” have been banned across India, making it illegal for any company to provide, promote, or advertise online money-based gaming services.

While social gaming and subscription-based models are still permitted, the ban has eliminated the primary revenue source for Dream11, which recently shut down its real money operations.

Dream11 had earlier informed the BCCI that it could no longer continue as the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team. The contract, signed in 2023 and originally valid until 2026, has now been terminated without penalties due to a clause exempting the company from liability in case of changes in government regulation.

Together with My11Circle, Dream11 had been contributing nearly INR1,000 crore annually in sponsorship to the BCCI. Industry experts say the ban has shaken India’s fantasy gaming sector, where 90 percent of revenue comes from real money games.

“This bill was always a warning sign for companies. Now the big question is what step My11Circle will take as it also pays the BCCI INR125 crore annually for IPL sponsorship,” one gaming analyst said.

The decision is also expected to affect individual cricketers’ endorsement deals with gaming companies.

The reports suggest that India’s national team may even play the upcoming Asia Cup without a jersey sponsor logo.

Meanwhile, banks have also suspended transactions with gaming companies following the enforcement of the new law.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia declined to comment on the matter.

Dream11, in its official statement, said: “We have always complied with the law. While we believe a progressive regulatory framework would have been better, we fully respect and will adhere to this bill.”