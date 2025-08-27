Lahore College Association Celebrates Independence Day with Patriotic Zeal

ISLAMABAD – Lahore College Association, an organization of alumnae of Lahore College for Women, celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with a vibrant program attended by prominent women from the twin cities, including literary personalities and educationists. The association has been successfully led by Mrs. Tehreem Zafar for many years and continues to organize regular events fostering national spirit and community bonding.

The event featured thought-provoking speeches highlighting Pakistan’s history, women’s empowerment, and the role of citizens in nation-building. Professor Riffat Toor shared insights from Pakistan’s journey and her visit to Bangladesh, while Mrs. Naseem Hafeez reflected on the struggles behind Pakistan’s creation. Rukhsana Mir urged participants to love their country wholeheartedly and dedicate themselves to its progress.

Mrs. Nargis Nasir, member and executive member of the Nazriya Pakistan Council, stressed the importance of empowering women and called upon all women to play an active role in strengthening Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Tehreem Zafar reminded participants to reflect on their personal contributions to the nation, urging them to commit to future service with sincerity.

The patriotic spirit of the event was further elevated with soulful national songs. Senior bureaucrat Anjum Amin captivated the audience with a passionate performance, followed by Dr. Sahira Farooq’s enthusiastic rendition.

The program concluded with a collective singing of national songs led by Mrs. Zafar and other members, ending with a heartfelt prayer for Pakistan’s prosperity and well-being.