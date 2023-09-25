ISLAMABAD – A man and his wife from Punjab capital of Lahore has set a record by becoming the first Pakistani couple to scale the mountain Manaslu — the world’s eighth-highest peak in Nepal.

Ahmed Uzair and Anum Uzair achieved the milestone on Sunday when they climbed the 8,163 metres peak along with three sherpas.

Alpine Club of Pakistan’s Secretary Karrar Haidri appreciated the couple for the outstanding feat.

Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who recently climbed the “true summit” of Mount Manaslu last week, also congratulated the couple for successful summit.

“Anum and Uzair you did it. What a piece of news to wake up to! It’s truly an outstanding achievement,” he wrote on social media platform X

Ahmed Uzair is a barrister by profession while his wife Anam is a forensic scientist. The couple have two children.