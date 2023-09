KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee maintained its gaining streak on first day of the new business week as it has strengthened against dollar in the interbank market.

During intraday session, the local currency has strengthened by Rs1.06 as the greenback is being traded at Rs290.70 in the interbank market.

The dollar has shed Rs16.40 in last 40 days after a crackdown was launched to stop smuggling of dollars and hoarding in order to arrest the depreciation of rupee.

More to follow…