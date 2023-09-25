ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered authorities to shift PTI Chairman Imran Khan to Adiala jail from Attock.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the order as he was hearing a petition seeking relocation of the former prime minister to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

The chief justice remarked that the PTI chief is currently facing trial in the cipher case, adding that persons named in Islamabad cases are detained in Adiala jail.

He said Imran Khan was detained in the Attock jail after he was sentenced in the Toshakhan case. He said the sentence has been suspended, changing the status of the case.

The former premier has been detained in the Attock Jail after he was arrested from Lahore following his conviction in the Toshakhana case in early August.

Later, the IHC suspended his conviction in the case but the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took him into custody in the cipher case earlier this month. Since then, he has been in the Attock jail on judicial remand in the case.