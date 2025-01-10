Meera becomes teary-eyed, says no one wants to marry her  

LAHORE – Popular actress Meera became teary-eyed while responding to a query about her marriage, saying that no one wanted to marry her.

A short interview clip of Meera, often in the spotlight, went viral on the social media.

In the clip, a private TV anchor is seen asking her highly personal questions. The anchor asked, “Neelam Muneer has gotten married. When do you plan to tie the knot?”

After a brief pause, Meera replied, “It’s just… regrettable,”.

The anchor then quipped, “Are you regretting Neelam Muneer’s marriage or the delay in your own?” Meera answered, “I regret the delay in my own marriage,”

When the anchor asked her again, Meera calmly responded, “I have not found anyone yet. No one wants to marry me. I don’t know why,”.

Eventually, overwhelmed by the questions, actress Meera stood up and left, saying that “No one wants to marry me,”.

Meanwhile, the anchor faced severe criticism on the social media for asking inappropriate questions. Many users pointed out that the anchor’s behavior was disrespectful and caused Meera distress.