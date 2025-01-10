PIA flight PK- 740 takes off for Paris today after four years’ long suspension

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday resumed its long-awaited flights to Europe, marking a major milestone for the national carrier after more than four years of suspension.

The first flight, PK 749, took off for Paris and signaled a positive step for the airline’s recovery.

The milestone came after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted the ban on PIA’s flights to Europe, following nearly four years of suspension.

The ban had been imposed after an investigation into the authenticity of pilots’ licenses, prompted by a 2020 plane crash in Karachi that killed 97 people.

The then aviation minister revealed that some pilots held “fake” licenses, a revelation that led to the suspension and caused the airline to lose approximately 40 billion rupees ($144 million) annually in revenue.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, who was present at Islamabad Airport to see off the passengers, said that the flight was fully booked, showing a promising future for the airline.

In a speech following the flight’s departure, Asif emphasized the significance of PIA’s return to European skies, connecting Pakistan to the French capital once again. He pointed out the negative impact of the closure of several profitable routes in the past, which had hindered PIA’s operations and services, particularly for Pakistanis residing in Europe.

Asif also reflected on the airline’s historical role in serving the nation, such as offering free repatriation of deceased Pakistanis, a service that had been discontinued, causing hardship for overseas Pakistanis. He expressed hope for PIA’s future, highlighting that the European routes’ restoration was just the beginning, with plans to introduce direct flights to the UK in the near future.

The minister also suggested that privatizing PIA could potentially ensure its long-term success and profitability.