MDCAT 2025 Test centres in Islamabad, Karachi announced

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced the examination centres for the upcoming Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), scheduled to be held on October 26, 2025.

According to the official notification, the Islamabad exam will be conducted at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Karachi

In Karachi, two venues have been designated: Dow University Ojha Campus and NED University.

Other Sindh Cities

Additional test centres have also been established in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Sukkur to accommodate candidates from across Sindh.

Candidates are advised to arrive at their respective centres on time and must carry their admit cards for entry into the exam halls.

The MDCAT serves as a mandatory entry test for students seeking admission into medical and dental colleges across the country.

MDCAT 2025 examination has been scheduled for October 26 with a total 140,125 applicants registered to appear in the test.

PMDC said the test will be conducted nationwide at 35 venues, including one international center i.e. Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

As per the PM&DC statement, the MDCAT exam is going to be conducted by universities nominated by the federal and provincial authorities, not by PM&DC. However, PM&DC as a regulator and as per its legal mandate, has given all the exam conducting universities the policy and structure of the MDCAT examination well in advance, including access to a uniform, national item bank.

All the exam conducting universities are under an obligation to ensure that PM&DC standards are strictly followed while paper setting, development and printing. All the admitting universities have to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate the large number of applicants across all provinces and international center.

The council’s spokesperson told media that the universities have to ensure that the development, pre-hoc analysis, and printing of the MDCAT question papers will be conducted with the highest standards so that papers are aligned with the PM&DC syllabus in letter and spirit and no question is incorrect or out of the syllabus. The secrecy and confidentiality of all question papers will be strictly maintained by the universities and they will only be opened in the presence of official witnesses.