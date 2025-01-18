Matric student commits suicide after being scolded by father in Karachi

KARACHI – A matric student committed suicide after his father scolded him in Korangi No 6 of Zaman Town, the local police said on Saturday.

The police said that the body of the young man was found hanging at home.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Faiz Yaab, son of Muhammad Arshad. The SHO stated that the parents informed the police that their son had committed suicide and called it a personal act. The young man was reportedly scolded by his father over some matter, which left him disheartened and led him to take this extreme step.

The officer added that the reason behind the father’s scolding appears to be a domestic issue.

The deceased was a student of matric class.

The police launched further investigations into the incident.