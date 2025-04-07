How to download e-driving license on mobile phone? [Complete Process]

LAHORE – The traffic police have launched a campaign across the Punjab against those who are driving the vehicles without valid license.

The drive aims at encouraging people to get their driving license, which is issued to the eligible candidates after they pass the theoretical and practical tests.

People can face challan or any other legal action if they are found driving a motorbike, car or heavy vehicles without the license. All citizens are required to keep their licenses with them if they have obtained it from the Traffic Police Punjab, the competent authority to issue driving license to eligible persons across the province.

Traffic police officials deployed at various points in all Punjab cities can demand the driving license from the driver to verify it.

In case of failing to provide the driving permit, a traffic challan is issued to the citizen by the police.

Sometimes, a citizen forgets to carry his/her driving license. There is a solution for such situation as the Punjab Police have launched an online service that provides a soft copy of the driving license to the citizens, who can keep it in their smartphones and show to the traffic cops when they demands it.

Download e-license

Punjab Citizens need to simply visit the website; http://dlims.punjab.gov.pk. You will find the e-license option in the License Info tab.

After selecting the e-license option, you need to add your CNIC number and date of birth. Later, click the download button and you will get the PDF copy of the license.

Car, Jeep Driving License Latest Fee

The traffic police will charge Rs150 in wake of Test fee from each applicant. Furthermore, the fee for one-year driving license stands at Rs1,980 while it will be Rs3,330 for two years.

If you want to obtain a driving license with three-year validity, you will pay Rs4,680 in wake of fee. Similarly, the department charges Rs6,030 for four years and Rs7,380 for five years.