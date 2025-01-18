AGL39.24▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK204.45▲ 3.55 (0.02%)BOP10.09▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.91▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.85▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML49.12▲ 3.38 (0.07%)DGKC104.69▲ 2.64 (0.03%)FCCL34.83▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL17.21▲ 0.23 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 5.7 (0.04%)HUMNL13.82▲ 0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.91▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM6.7▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF44.31▲ 0.98 (0.02%)NBP61.87▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC221.91▲ 3.16 (0.01%)PAEL42.97▲ 1.43 (0.03%)PIBTL8.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL190.6▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL43.04▲ 0.98 (0.02%)PTC25.04▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL106.41▲ 6.11 (0.06%)TELE9.14▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP13.11▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET23.38▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG68.13▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY33.08▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Islamabad airport now falls in Rawalpindi jurisdiction

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad International Airport has been fully included within the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi.

The Punjab Home Department has officially issued a notification declaring five villages of Attock as part of Rawalpindi’s jurisdiction.

Previously, the runway, ASF Colony, main terminal building, and a 3-kilometer area of Islamabad airport were part of Attock’s jurisdiction.

As per the notification, all these will now fall within Rawalpindi’s jurisdiction.

Due to the boundary issue between Attock and Rawalpindi, legal complications were causing difficulties for passengers. Now, all matters related to areas of Islamabad airport will now be handled by the Nasirabad police station.

The Pakistan Airports Authority has confirmed the inclusion of various areas of Islamabad Airport from Attock to Rawalpindi.

Our Correspondent

Recomended

