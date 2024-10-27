Maryam directs to employ technology for higher agricultural production

“Consistent hard work has started paying off, as there is a possibility of strong increase in area under cultivation and production of rice,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a special meeting to have a detailed briefing on issues related to agriculture sector in Punjab.

She added,”Rice production and export are expected to increase.

Last year rice export was $4 billion dollars, this year it is expected to reach $5 billion dollars.”

She highlighted,”Wheat cultivation on the under-cultivated government land has been made mandatory.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”30% increase in the production of wheat in Punjab is predicted.”

She added,”2.2 thousand acres of land has been allocated for off-season cultivation of tomato and onion in Punjab, whereas off-season cultivation of tomato on 1762 acres of land has already been completed.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Farmers will get cheap seeds and other agricultural inputs for wheat crop.”

She added,”Scientific methods should be adopted and machinery should be used to increase production.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”10% increase in production is expected due to 5% increase in tomato and onion cultivation area.”

She added,”737 Super Seeders have been provided to the farmers at subsidized rates in Punjab.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”993 agriculture graduates are professionally guiding farmers for higher production of wheat,and the construction of 4 agri malls in Punjab is going on fast.”