Salute to forces

THE way Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted an attempt by a group of Afghanistan-based terrorists to infiltrate through the western border and decimation of a large number of militants speak of their vigilance and capability to foil designs of the enemy.

According to latest reports, security forces have killed 54 terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into the country through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They picked up movement of a group of militants, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghanistan border in the general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district, on the night between April 25, 26 and 27 and as a result of precise and skillful engagement, all 54 khawarij have been sent to hell.

It is quite evident that the militants tried to take advantage of the tension on the eastern border but they received a befitting response despite diversion of focus of the forces to the threat emanating from our eastern neighbour.

The very fact that the Afghan Taliban allowed militant activity at a time of heightened Pakistan-India tension amounted to extension of tacit support to India and indicated continued anti-Pakistan posturing by Kabul despite sincere efforts made repeatedly by Pakistan to sort out the issue amicably.

Pakistan security forces deserve appreciation for effectively engaging infiltrators and recovering a large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives from the killed terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate on the behest of their foreign masters to undertake high profile terrorist activities in Pakistan.

It is important to note that this was the highest-ever number of terrorists killed by the security forces in a single engagement during the entire campaign against terrorism.

Earlier this month, at least eight terrorists were neutralized as security forces successfully thwarted their bid to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan district.

The bid to carry out a large-scale infiltration with the intent of undertaking terrorist activities in Pakistan also shows a strong nexus between Kabul and New Delhi to compound difficulties of our security forces and seek some reprieve for terrorists, who are reeling from the onslaught of the armed forces’ resolute offensive against them.

The international community ought to take serious notice of this nexus as Pakistan is engaged in an all-out war against terrorism for the sake of its own peace and security and that of the region.