5th International Textile & Leather Exhibition concludes

The 5th edition of TEXPO 2024 concluded recently at the Karachi Expo Centre. TDAP, took great pride in hosting an esteemed gathering of international stakeholders during the TEXPO exhibition.

In addition to foreign buyers, TDAP extended its invitation to various Trade Promotion Organizations, International Chambers of Commerce, and International Associations, fostering an environment of global collaboration and partnership.

Buyers from Non-traditional markets also visited TEXPO diversifying the textile market base for Pakistani products.

TEXPO is a flagship sector specific trade event of the government of Pakistan where buyers from around the world are invited to visit Pakistan and meet their counterparts in the country while witnessing the entire range of textile sector being offered by Pakistan to meet their procurement needs. This year around 527 foreign buyers / importers are visiting from almost 60 countries to participate in the event whereas 272 exhibitors exhibited their products in TEXPO 2024.

A dedicated B2B networking opportunity was provided to foreign buyers and exhibitors. These 1969 specialized B2B meetings ensured that exhibitors had the opportunity to connect with the most relevant and interested buyers, maximizing the potential for successful business transactions and in total 10 MoU were signed.

The event proved to be an exceptional platform for forging business relationships, as evidenced by the successful deals finalized during the proceedings.