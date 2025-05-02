Man arrested for submitting fake documents for US visa in Karachi

KARACHI – The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a suspect for providing a fake medical letter and a forged attestation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an attempt to obtain a US visa in Karachi.

The FIA spokesperson said the arrested individual has been identified as Ibrahim. He was taken into custody outside the US Consulate office.

The operation was carried out following a complaint from the US Consulate in Karachi. Initial investigations revealed that the suspect submitted a forged note supposedly from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in support of his visa application.

The suspect also submitted a fake medical report and attempted to mislead the US Consulate with these forged documents.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspect has been arrested, and an investigation has been initiated.

Earlier this year, FIA had also arrested a man and his agent for attempting to obtain a US visa by presenting fake medical reports for cancer treatment.

The investigation agency took the action after it received a complaint from the US Consulate staff.

The arrested applicant was identified as Raza Abbas, who hails from Sialkot, while travel agent named Amir Hamza is a resident of Karachi.

Raza Abbas submitted fake bank statements equivalent to Rs10 million to the consulate.

The other suspect submitted fake documents claiming to be the owner of a travel agency to the consulate.

The US issues B2 visit visa for travelers seeking medical treatment. The applicants are required to provide US officials with a letter demonstrating their need for medical treatment in America.