Judges rule on documents, justice lies with God: Mandokhail

Supreme Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said on Wednesday that delivering justice is the domain of God, while judges merely make decisions based on the documents presented before them.

Addressing a high-level national conference under the theme “Workers and Employers in 2025: Navigating Change with Harmony” in Islamabad, Justice Mandokhail said that all human beings have equal rights under the Constitution and that no one can be forced to work against their will.

“We have taken an oath to protect the rights of the entire nation as enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

The event was organised by the National Industrial Relations Commission in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation Pakistan, marking the International Labour Day on Thursday.

Reflecting on his responsibilities as a judge, the top court justice said: “The question is whether we are doing justice to our duties.

Am I fulfilling my role as a judge properly?

You are given the title of labour and I am given judge; it is not a personal achievement that I am holding this position."