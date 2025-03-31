AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

LPG prices increase in Pakistan [Check Latest Rates for April 2025]

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification for the new LPG prices, which will come into effect from April 1, 2025.

The LPG producer price has been set at Rs2,443.37 per 11.8 kg cylinder. The maximum price for consumers has been set at Rs2,930.71 P per 11.8 kg cylinder.

The maximum price per kilogram of LPG has been set at Rs248.37 after an increase of 54 paisas

The LPG price includes the producer price, margin, and transportation costs. Marketing, distribution, and transportation margins are included at Rs35,000 per metric ton.

The marketing margin has been set at Rs17,000, distribution margin at Rs10,000 per ton, and transportation charges at Rs8,000 per ton.

Our Correspondent

