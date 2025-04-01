Punjab announces date for results of annual exams 2025

LAHORE – The Punjab Education Department has revealed the date for announcing the results of the annual examination for classes up to middle.

In an official announcement, it said the results of class one to eight will be declared on April 4 (Friday) instead of March 31 due to Eidul Fitr holidays.

All teachers, class in-charges, school heads, and relevant staff will assumed their duties soon after the Eid break.

All government schools will arrange special ceremonies to announce the results where top position holders will also be named.

The teachers said they have finalised the results but it will be declared on April 4 due to the Eid holidays.

Eid Holidays

School-going students in Punjab are having a long holiday for Eidul Fitr 2025 celebrations.

The holidays started from March 28 and will continue till April 6 Sunday, with schools scheduled to reopen on April 7, marking the start of the new academic year.

Secretary of School Education confirmed the announcement on Wednesday, ensuring that students will have ample time to celebrate the festive occasion with their families.

This extended break is expected to bring much-needed relief to students and teachers alike, providing them with a chance to recharge before the new academic year begins.