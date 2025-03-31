AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Army chief Gen Munir spends Eid day with troops on western border

ISLAMABAD—Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir visited Wana in South Waziristan and Chehkan in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday to spend Eid-ul-Fitr with the officers and troops employed on the Western Border.

The COAS offered Eid prayers and prayed for Pakistan’s enduring stability and prosperity, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.

During his interaction, the COAS extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the troops, lauding their unwavering dedication and exemplary service to the nation. “Your commitment and resilience not only secure our homeland but also exemplify your profound love for Pakistan,” he stated. He appreciated the performance of the Armed Forces and LEAs alongside the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have always braved the menace of terrorism.

In acknowledging the formations’ tireless efforts, the COAS attributed their achievements to the sacrifices of our martyrs and those who are committed towards the more significant cause of peace and stability.

Upon his arrival, the COAS was warmly received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

Web Desk Staff

Recomended

