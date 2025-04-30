AGL53.7▼ -2.15 (-0.04%)AIRLINK152.95▼ -7.33 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.46▼ -0.35 (-0.04%)DCL9.95▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)DFML35.25▼ -3.27 (-0.08%)DGKC126.95▼ -0.8 (-0.01%)FCCL43.28▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)FFL14.24▼ -0.72 (-0.05%)HUBC132.48▼ -4.64 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.02▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)KEL4.03▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM4.99▼ -0.25 (-0.05%)MLCF67.55▼ -1.37 (-0.02%)NBP81.7▼ -3.04 (-0.04%)OGDC202▼ -5.81 (-0.03%)PAEL41.7▼ -1.5 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.49▼ -0.43 (-0.05%)PPL150.78▼ -6.32 (-0.04%)PRL27.8▼ -0.79 (-0.03%)PTC19.6▼ -0.98 (-0.05%)SEARL82.8▼ -1.79 (-0.02%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.19▼ -3.31 (-0.10%)TPLP8.29▼ -0.53 (-0.06%)TREET18.38▼ -1.13 (-0.06%)TRG63.23▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)UNITY26▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.24▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Petrol, diesel prices for May 2025 announced [Check New Rates]

Petrol Diesel Prices For May 2025 Announced Check New Rates
ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced petrol and diesel prices for the upcoming month of May 2025.

The decision has been announced by the UAE fuel price committee on Wednesday while the new prices will come into effect from May 1, 2025.

The committee has fixed the price of Super 98 petrol at AED2.58 a litre, compared to Dh2.57 a litre in April.

The price of Special 95 will now cost AED2.47 a litre as compared to previous AED2.46 a litre in April 2025

Similarly, the price of E-Plus category petrol has been fixed at AED2.39 a litre as compared to previous AED2.38 a litre in April.

The diesel price has been fixed at AED2.52 a litre as compared to AED2.63 a litre in the previous month.

Our Correspondent

