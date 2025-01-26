LDA to develop commercial areas on 300-kanal land in Subzazar

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will develop commercial areas on recently retrieved land in different blocks of the Subzazar Housing Scheme.

LDA has retrieved 300-kanal land from land grabbers and encroachers in the D, K and L blocks of the Subzazar Housing Scheme.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq visited the site along with other officials the other day. LDA Director Housing IV Yawar Bashir Virk briefed the DG and other high-ups about the anti-encroachment drive. He said that the enforcement squad was carrying out surveillance and anti-encroachment operations on a regular basis. He said that fencing and walls have been built to save the land from encroachment in the future. He said that boards have also been displayed, clearly mentioning that the land belonged to the LDA.

Tahir Farooq directed taking every possible measure to safeguard LDA-owned properties in different housing schemes. He said that commercial areas would be developed on 300-kanal retrieved land in the Subzazar Housing Scheme.