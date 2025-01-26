Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; dry cold persists

ISLAMABAD – Cold and dry weather will likely persist in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather will likely persist in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Sunday night and the next two days. Extremely cold weather will persist in the hilly areas of the country. Shallow fog is likely to persist in the plains of Punjab.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 00-02°C on Monday and 01-03°C on Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 01-03°C on Monday and 02-04°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 13°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded at -11°C, Astore and Skardu at -10°C, Hunza at -06°C, and Kalat and Quetta at -04°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 01°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 82 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 02°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 63 per cent.