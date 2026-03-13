Latest update on school holidays in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Punjab Education Department is reviewing a proposal to reduce school holidays in an effort to improve student performance and ensure timely completion of the syllabus during the academic year.

Private schools have called for removal of weekly holidays in the upcoming academic year so that the school calendar can extend to at least 180 days.

Qazi Naeem Anjum, head of the Pakistan Education Forum, suggested that summer holidays be limited to two months, while winter breaks in January be restricted to ten days.

He noted that last year, unannounced closures allowed only 127 days of academic activity, which caused challenges in completing the syllabus on time.

Qazi Naeem also recommended the introduction of summer camps during vacations to help cover the syllabus efficiently.

The education department has assured schools that their proposals will be considered and implemented where possible to enhance educational standards and minimize disruptions to students’ learning.

Earlier, the Punjab government closed the public and private schools across the province from March 10 to 31.

The decision was made in view of the prevailing emergency situation due to tensions in the Middle East.