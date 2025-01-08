Latest Update on UAE Work Visa for Pakistanis in 2025

DUBAI – Pakistanis are facing restrictions while securing UAE Work Visas due to new restrictions amid rising concerns related to violations.

Shocking stats were shared in the Senate Standing Committee as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) significantly cut issuance of work visas to Pakistani nationals by 150 percent.

It was revealed that South Asian nation could face economic strain due to the drastic reduction, especially considering $4 billion in annual remittances sent from Gulf nation.

The worrisome situation in work visa approvals is being linked to several reasons, including violations of laws, other regulatory infringements, and reports of Pakistani nationals engaging in begging upon arrival in Dubai and other states.

Two sides engaged in recent interactions to address the issue but there has been no significant changes.

Amid this situation, Senate committee is gearing up to urge PM Shehbaz Sharif, and other high-ups to address issue with UAE authorities to request an increase in work visa issuances.

The government also made stern changes for those seeking UAE work visas, now requiring applicants to submit a police character certificate, along with the submission of several documents related to finance. This step comes after Gulf officials expressed concerns about illegal activities involving Pakistani nationals.

The situation is being closely monitored as both nations navigate the impact on Pakistan’s labor exports and remittance inflow.