Latest Taxes on 660cc, 1000cc, and 1300cc Cars in Pakistan – August 2025 Update

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s auto industry saw price surge after announcement of new taxes inculding Climate Levy, especially those with petrol engines witnessed increased GST, directly impacting both consumers and manufacturers.
As of August 2025, the revised tax on cheapest Suzuki Alto goes to around Rs45,000 for Non-Filers. If you are planning to get behind wheel of Suzuki Swift, without being in tax net, you need to pay over Rs2Lac in taxes.
After Budget 25, Green Tax imposes a 1–3pc charge on petrol vehicles, depending on engine size, while GST is imposed on cars under 850cc.
Here are latest taxes on famous car models in Pakistan in 2025.
Suzuki Car Taxes 2025
Suzuki Alto
|Variant
|Filer
|Non-Filer
|Alto VXR
|14,974/-
|44,923/-
|Alto VXR-AGS
|15,832/-
|47,497/-
|Alto VXL-AGS
|16,632/-
|49,897/-
Suzuki Cultus
|Variant
|Filer
|Non-Filer
|Cultus VXR Upgraded Version
|40,895/-
|122,685/-
|Cultus VXL Upgraded Version
|PKR 43,592/-
|130,775/-
|Cultus VXL-AGS Upgraded Version
|45,915/-
|137,744/-
Suzuki Swift
|Variant
|Filer
|Non-Filer
|Swift GL
|66,902/-
|200,707/-
|Swift GL (CVT)
|69,084/-
|207,252/-
|Swift GLX (CVT)
|71,493/-
|214,479/-
|Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone
|71,493/-
|214,479/-
Taxes on Toyota Yaris
|Model
|Tax for Filers
|Tax for Non-Filers
|Yaris GLI MT 1.3
|89,500
|268,700
|Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
|94,500
|283,800
|Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
|95,000
|285,500
|Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
|112,000
|336,000
|Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Beige)
|125,000
|375,000
|Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Black)
|126,000
|379,000
Honda City Tax Update
|Models
|New Tax
|City 1.2L M/T
|46,500
|City 1.2L CVT
|47,000
|City 1.5L CVT
|108,500
|City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T
|113,000
|City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT
|117,000
Haval Taxes 2025
|Model
|(Tax)
|H6 1.5T
|181,980
|H6 2.0T AWD
|208,980
|H6 HEV
|235,980
|H9 (2.0L Diesel)
|300,000+
Additionally, the government is finalizing a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) policy to promote electric two- and three-wheelers, signaling a long-term shift toward cleaner transport.
Industry analysts say consumers should expect higher vehicle prices across the board, while manufacturers will need to adapt to changing tax structures and a push toward electric mobility.
