Latest Taxes on 660cc, 1000cc, and 1300cc Cars in Pakistan – August 2025 Update

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s auto industry saw price surge after announcement of new taxes inculding Climate Levy, especially those with petrol engines witnessed increased GST, directly impacting both consumers and manufacturers.

As of August 2025, the revised tax on cheapest Suzuki Alto goes to around Rs45,000 for Non-Filers. If you are planning to get behind wheel of Suzuki Swift, without being in tax net, you need to pay over Rs2Lac in taxes.

After Budget 25, Green Tax imposes a 1–3pc charge on petrol vehicles, depending on engine size, while GST is imposed on cars under 850cc.

Here are latest taxes on famous car models in Pakistan in 2025.

Suzuki Car Taxes 2025

Suzuki Alto

Variant Filer Non-Filer Alto VXR 14,974/- 44,923/- Alto VXR-AGS 15,832/- 47,497/- Alto VXL-AGS 16,632/- 49,897/-

Suzuki Cultus

Variant Filer Non-Filer Cultus VXR Upgraded Version 40,895/- 122,685/- Cultus VXL Upgraded Version PKR 43,592/- 130,775/- Cultus VXL-AGS Upgraded Version 45,915/- 137,744/-

Suzuki Swift

Variant Filer Non-Filer Swift GL 66,902/- 200,707/- Swift GL (CVT) 69,084/- 207,252/- Swift GLX (CVT) 71,493/- 214,479/- Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone 71,493/- 214,479/-

Taxes on Toyota Yaris

Model Tax for Filers Tax for Non-Filers Yaris GLI MT 1.3 89,500 268,700 Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 94,500 283,800 Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 95,000 285,500 Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 112,000 336,000 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Beige) 125,000 375,000 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Black) 126,000 379,000

Honda City Tax Update

Models New Tax City 1.2L M/T 46,500 City 1.2L CVT 47,000 City 1.5L CVT 108,500 City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T 113,000 City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT 117,000

Haval Taxes 2025

Model (Tax) H6 1.5T 181,980 H6 2.0T AWD 208,980 H6 HEV 235,980 H9 (2.0L Diesel) 300,000+

Additionally, the government is finalizing a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) policy to promote electric two- and three-wheelers, signaling a long-term shift toward cleaner transport.

Industry analysts say consumers should expect higher vehicle prices across the board, while manufacturers will need to adapt to changing tax structures and a push toward electric mobility.