Training plane crashes near Islamabad Airport; pilots safe

ISLAMABAD – A trainee pilot and instructor escaped unhurt in an air crash as a private aircraft crashed near Tower 39 of Islamabad Airport.

According to sources, the aircraft was carrying Pilot Noor and female trainee pilot Ayesha at the time of crash. Both were unharmed and received medical attention as a precaution.

The aircraft, owned by a private air club, reportedly went down in the fields of Rama village, close to Tower 39 of the airport.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene, secured the area, and transferred pilots to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Authorities have sealed off the crash site and launched an official inquiry into the cause of the accident.

No casualties have been reported, and aviation authorities are investigating circumstances surrounding the crash to ensure safety protocols were followed.