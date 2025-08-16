Haval H6 PHEV is finally here in Pakistan; Check Price, Specs, Pictures

KARACHI – Haval H6 PHEV sets new benchmark for Chinese hybrid crossovers. Chinese automaker officially unveiled long-awaited plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of its popular H6 crossover, expanding its powertrain lineup beyond the existing 1.5-liter turbo and 1.5-liter hybrid variants.

With price of Haval H6 PHEV Rs12,895,000, H6 PHEV now goes head-to-head with MG HS PHEV, another Chinese-made C-segment crossover targeting the same buyer demographic. Both models share similar hybrid technology, the H6 edges slightly larger, leaning toward the C+ segment.

Haval claims H6 PHEV produces a combined 360 horsepower and 760 Nm of torque, making it powerful than MG HS PHEV, which offers 280 horsepower and 480 Nm. Haval’s brochure states a 0–100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds, though this is likely under ideal conditions.

H6 PHEV in Pakistan

H6 PHEV also offers larger 19.09 kWh battery compared to HS’s 16.6 kWh, enabling claimed 100 km electric range (NEDC), double that of MG HS (50 km WLTP). Fuel efficiency is reported at 91 km/L, significantly higher than the HS PHEV’s 58.8 km/L.

H6 PHEV is larger in every dimension, offering more space and more commanding road presence. Inside, it features a 14.6-inch infotainment screen, 8-way memory-adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof, and enhanced audio system, giving it a clear edge over the MG HS PHEV’s 12.3-inch display and smaller driver seat adjustment options.

Both SUVs offer premium exterior touches such as LED headlamps and fog lamps. The H6 PHEV stands out with a touchless tailgate and slightly larger rims. On safety, it adds advanced features like autonomous parking, hill descent assist, and a brake override system, which the HS PHEV does not offer.

On paper, the Haval H6 PHEV looks like a more powerful, feature-rich, and spacious option in the growing PHEV crossover segment. The MG HS PHEV remains competitive with solid tech and safety offerings, but the H6 clearly raises the bar for Chinese plug-in hybrid SUVs.