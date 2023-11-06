LAHORE – With its vibrant look and fuel efficiency, Suzuki Alto is a top choice of people in Pakistan, including Punjab, whether it comes to buying a new vehicle or second hand unit.

Affordable maintenance cost, parts availability, and wide service network across Pakistan, are also among the factors increasing its demand in the country.

When you are buying a new vehicle, the risk factors are almost zero percent. However, people show fears while buying a second-hand vehicle. Some of the fears include the ownership of the vehicle and its police record.

To address the fears, the Punjab government has launched an online vehicle verification system that protects citizens from legal complications and fraud while buying a vehicle, including Suzuki Alto.

The vehicles can be verified from the Excise Department and Punjab Police through online system or visiting their offices.

People can get their Honda City cars, one of the most selling vehicles, and other cars verified through this online platform.

Online Vehicle Verification by Number

For this, you need to visit this page https://mtmis.excise.punjab.gov.pk/ of excise and taxation department. Here you need to enter the valid number of Honda City or any other vehicle to find the results about owner of the vehicle.

Vehicle Verification from Police

People can visit any nearby Police Khidmat Markaz to check if the vehicle they are purchasing has criminal record in any police station across Punjab.

Required Documents:

Original and copy of applicant’s CNIC

Original documents of vehicle

Copy of vehicle owner’s CNIC

Copy of NOC if vehicle is on the name of bank or company

Copy of TP Message if the vehicle is recovered in criminal case and SUPARDARI duly verified by the court

Processing Fee:

Motor Cycle: 500 Rs.

Other vehicles: 2000 Rs.

Turn Around Time:

Around 40 minutes, on spot verification