Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rain, snowfall expected in upper districts

Karachi Weather Update Sindh Coastal Areas To Receive Rains Over Weekend
PESHAWAR – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will likely approach western/upper parts of the country tonight.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kurrum and Bajaur.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 05-07°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Very cold weather prevailed in hilly areas.

Kalam remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 05°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Parachinar was recorded at -03°C, in Dir at -02°C, and in Malam Jabba at -01°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 29 per cent.

Drought conditions likely to aggravate further in Pakistan

Staff Report

