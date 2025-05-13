Lahore’s Eid-ul Azha 2025 Cattle Market Locations finalized; full details here

ISLAMABAD – All set for Qurbani as cattle markets will be ready for Eid ul Azha 2025. In cities like Lahore, Qurbani on Eid are one of the exciting features of ‘Festival of Sacrifice’.

Ahead of Bakra Eid, the district administration in provincial capital finalized five cattle markets. Lahore DC Syed Musa Raza chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the preparations.

As per district administration, at least 5 temporary cattle markets will be set up at Raiwind, Wahga Sports Complex, Nishtar LDA City, Ravi (Mouza Nain Sukh), and Burki Road. Furthermore, the permanent cattle market at Shahpur Kanjran will remain operational throughout the Eid season.

Bakra Mandi Locations in Lahore 2025

Locations Wahga Sports Complex Nishtar LDA City Ravi (Mouza Nain Sukh) Burki Road Raiwind Shahpur Kanjran

Lahore district administration finalized arrangements for official cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Key departments including Punjab Police, Traffic Police, LWMC, and the Punjab Cattle Market Management Company are coordinating efforts to ensure well-managed, secure, and accessible markets.

Facilities such as tents, sanitation, mobile ATMs, electricity, and clean water will be provided at designated sites. Police will handle security, while LWMC oversees cleanliness. A crackdown on illegal cattle markets is also underway.

Citizens can report unauthorized setups via the DC Control Room or official social media. Over 680,000 animals were sacrificed in Pakistan during Eid 2024, with hide prices already announced in major cities.

Eid ul Azha 2025 Dates

Eid-ul-Adha 2025 is expected to be held on June 7, 2025. If these projections hold true, Eid-ul-Adha festivities will take place from Saturday, June 7, to Monday, June 9.

Note: These dates are provisional, based on lunar calculations. The final dates will be confirmed once the crescent moon is sighted.

Eid-ul-Adha Holidays

Should the dates be confirmed, the public holidays for Eid-ul-Adha will be shorter than those of Eid-ul-Fitr, when students typically enjoy a longer break from school.