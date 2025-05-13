AGL50.97▲ 4.63 (0.10%)AIRLINK154.88▲ 4.63 (0.03%)BOP9.96▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.33▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DCL10.44▲ 0.5 (0.05%)DFML32.75▲ 2.98 (0.10%)DGKC150.74▲ 10.35 (0.07%)FCCL47.53▲ 1.82 (0.04%)FFL14.49▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC138.71▲ 0.36 (0.00%)HUMNL12.93▲ 0.39 (0.03%)KEL4.34▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM5.16▲ 0.17 (0.03%)MLCF75.92▲ 6.27 (0.09%)NBP88.07▲ 1.46 (0.02%)OGDC218.66▲ 15.65 (0.08%)PAEL45.3▲ 1.06 (0.02%)PIBTL8.64▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL168.03▲ 15.28 (0.10%)PRL29.55▲ 2.53 (0.09%)PTC20.13▲ 0.84 (0.04%)SEARL82.57▲ 7.51 (0.10%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL30.14▲ 1.97 (0.07%)TPLP8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)TREET19.23▲ 0.98 (0.05%)TRG63.29▲ 1.39 (0.02%)UNITY26.13▲ 0.35 (0.01%)WTL1.26▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)

Pakistan offers free digital invoicing services to taxpayers

Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited has offered free Digital Invoicing System services to taxpayers, which are integrated into the Federal Board of Revenue.

Addressing APTMA members, PRAL General Manager Abid Naeem said installation and integration of the Digital Invoicing System with FBR was mandatory for the corporate sector by June 01 and July 01 for non-corporate members.

Asad said that Pakistan’s financial sector was undergoing a massive digital transformation. He urged businesses to adopt new e-invoicing to remain compliant and improve their transparency. He added that PRAL was committed to providing secure, efficient, and compliant digital solutions that empower organisations of all sizes.

He said that PRAL has always championed digital innovation in Pakistan. “It is enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate e-invoicing with existing ERP systems and workflows”, he said.

The seminar was largely attended by APTMA members from all over the country, both in person and through Zoom. The PRAL team answered various questions asked by participants and informed that a special desk will be established at APTMA to solve day-to-day issues of export-oriented sectors to facilitate them in the implementation of digital invoicing.

Staff Report

