‘No More Room for Lies and Aggressive Posturing after Ceasefire’: Pakistan slams Modi’s war hysteria

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government denoucned trigering remarks made by Indian Prime Minister, calling them dangerous escalation rooted in misinformation and political opportunism.

In a statement, Foreign Office emphasized that such statements are an attempt to fabricate false narratives to justify aggressive actions against Pakistan.

In response to New Delhi’s provocative assertions, Islamabad reaffirmed commitment to the ceasefire agreement recently reached with the facilitation of several friendly countries. The government clarified that the suggestion that Pakistan sought a ceasefire due to “desperation” is completely false, calling it a deliberate distortion of the facts.

The South Asian nation further slammed India’s exploitation of the Pahalgam attack, stating that it is being used without credible evidence to malign Pakistan and justify military aggression. The statement pointed out that India’s actions, including targeting civilian areas and military installations, have unnecessarily escalated tensions and put the region at greater risk.

Pakistani government rejected India’s characterization of these aggressive actions as “normal,” highlighting that such behavior undermines international law and the UN Charter’s principles. Pakistan reiterated its position on defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security of its people.

Furthermore, Pakistan raised concerns over India’s disregard for binding agreements like the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) and vowed to take necessary measures to protect its rights under the treaty. Pakistan also reiterated its stance on the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan called for greater international scrutiny of India’s actions and reaffirmed its commitment to peace, stating that any future aggression will be met with a firm response. The government urged India to prioritize regional stability and the well-being of its people over politically motivated rhetoric.

The statement concluded with a reminder that Pakistan’s commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness, and the country will continue to defend its sovereignty against any form of aggression.